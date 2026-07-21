Türkiye to deliver 30,000 food aid packages to Northern Syria by end of July

21 July 2026 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye will deliver an additional 30,000 food aid packages to northern Syria by the end of July as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts.

AzerNEWS reports that each aid package contains a copy of a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing solidarity with and support for the Syrian people.

In his message, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's long-standing commitment to its southern neighbor.

"Türkiye and its people have always stood by our Syrian brothers and sisters, and we always will. We have been neighbors for a thousand years, and we will remain so until the end of time. The key to Syria's stable development lies in preserving our shared history and our common vision for the future. Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian people's efforts toward development with all of its resources," the letter states.

The humanitarian supplies are scheduled to be distributed among vulnerable families in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria.

The first trucks carrying the aid have already departed for Hatay Province, which borders Syria. The shipments include essential food items such as flour, tomato paste, sunflower oil, beans, pasta, rice, and other basic necessities.

The latest delivery underscores Türkiye's continued humanitarian engagement in northern Syria, where millions of civilians remain dependent on international assistance.