Gas Lisbon tanker catches fire near Romania

21 July 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A propane tanker sailing under the Liberian flag was damaged approximately 20 nautical miles off the Romanian coast following an explosion on board, AzerNEWS reports.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced the incident in a post on X, identifying the vessel as the Gas Lisbon. According to the president, the tanker had departed from the Port of Alexandria in Egypt and was en route to the Port of Reni in Ukraine.

Romania's Maritime Safety Agency quickly dispatched two rescue vessels to the scene. All crew members were safely evacuated, including three sailors who sustained injuries. The injured were transported ashore along with the rest of the crew.

President Dan said a tugboat had also been deployed to stabilize the damaged vessel and prevent it from drifting, which could have posed additional risks to maritime traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, Romanian news outlet Digi24 reported that the explosion occurred aboard the propane-laden tanker and cited sources suggesting the vessel was likely struck by a maritime drone. The origin of the suspected drone has not yet been established.

Image: Reuters