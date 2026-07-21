President: Azerbaijani-German relations will contribute to cooperation and peace throughout our region

21 July 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: "Azerbaijani-German relations will contribute not only to bilateral ties, but also to cooperation, peace, and tranquility throughout our region."

"Germany, as a leading country in the European Union, is increasing its influence in the South Caucasus," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!