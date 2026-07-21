Azerbaijani tourists bring $107.6 mln to Georgia's tourism sector in H1 2026
Azerbaijani tourists generated $107.6 million in revenue for Georgia's tourism sector during the first half of 2026, marking a 4.9% increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the National Bank of Georgia.
According to the bank's latest statistical review, tourism revenue from Azerbaijani visitors reached $48.1 million in the first quarter and increased to $59.5 million in the second quarter.
Overall, Georgia's tourism sector earned $1.93 billion in the first six months of 2026.
The figures place Azerbaijan among the five largest source markets for Georgia's tourism revenue during the reporting period.
The European Union, including the United Kingdom, ranked first, generating $335.7 million, accounting for 17.4% of Georgia's total tourism income. Russia followed with $307.1 million (15.9%), while Türkiye ranked third with $255.1 million (13.2%). Israel was fourth with $222.7 million (11.5%), followed by Azerbaijan with $107.6 million.
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