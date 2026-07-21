Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 5,278 following twin tremors

21 July 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela has reached 5,278, according to Jorge Rodríguez, President of the National Assembly, who shared the updated figures on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

AzerNEWS informs that a daily report released by the government reveals that 16,740 people have sustained injuries of varying severity, while 17,907 individuals have been left homeless. Structural damage is extensive, with 190 buildings completely destroyed and another 856 severely damaged.

Emergency response and relief operations continue at full scale. Search and rescue teams have managed to pull 6,462 survivors from the rubble, while 41,069 individuals have received treatment at medical facilities. Relief efforts have reached 128,324 families, with 23,587 displaced residents currently housed across 107 temporary shelters. To date, nearly 10,965 metric tons of food supplies have been delivered to the affected regions.

The disaster struck on June 24, when two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude hit Venezuela just 40 seconds apart. The epicenters were located merely 10 kilometers from each other in the state of Yaracuy. Authorities report that more than 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded in the days following the initial tremors.