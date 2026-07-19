Incoming UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to scrap digital ID scheme

19 July 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Incoming British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced that he will scrap the government’s controversial digital ID scheme immediately upon taking office on Monday, July 20, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from Burnham’s office, the decision represents a major "reset of priorities" aimed at redirection. The new Labour leader intends to divert the funding and administrative resources previously earmarked for the digital ID program into lowering the cost of living and addressing everyday challenges facing British citizens.

The digital ID system was originally unveiled last autumn by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of the annual Labour Party conference. Starmer had championed the compulsory "Brit card" framework as a modern tool to crack down on illegal employment and streamline public services. However, the proposal faced an intense public and political backlash, including a petition that garnered over three million signatures, prompting ministers to scale back the plans to a voluntary system earlier this year.

The financial scope of the project had also fueled fierce debate. Last November, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projected the national ID initiative would cost taxpayers roughly £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) over three years—an estimate the previous prime minister's office had disputed. By abandoning the project completely, Burnham’s team hopes to distance the incoming administration from unpopular Whitehall policies and signal a swift transition toward regional devolution and economic relief.