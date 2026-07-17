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Friday, July 17, 2026

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports amid rising European demand

17 July 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports amid rising European demand
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan exported 12.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas to foreign markets in the first six months of this year.

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