U-17 World Wrestling Championships sets new participation records

16 July 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The registration process for the U-17 World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Baku, has been completed, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Based on the final list of participants approved by United World Wrestling (UWW), a total of 663 athletes, 272 coaches, and 64 international referees will take part in the prestigious competition, which will be hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Overall, more than 1,100 guests are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan for the world championship.

In terms of the number of participating athletes, this championship will mark the highest figure in the past 13 years, while the number of represented countries will reach the highest level in the past 8 years.

The world championship, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 2, will bring together future wrestling stars competing for victory in freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, and women's wrestling categories.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation is carrying out all necessary preparations to ensure the competition is organized at the highest possible standard.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.