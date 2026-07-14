Azerbaijani referee inspector appointed for UEFA Conference League match

14 July 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International referee inspector Babek Guliyev has received a new appointment from UEFA, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Babek Guliyev will serve as the referee inspector for the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round match between Malta’s Hamrun and the Faroe Islands' Runavik.

The match will be played on July 16 at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta.

The 2025–26 UEFA Conference League marks the fifth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition.

It is also the second season to use the revised format featuring a 36-team league phase. Under these updated rules, clubs can no longer drop down from the Europa League into the Conference League after the league phase.

The final is scheduled to take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

The winners of the tournament will qualify directly for the 2026–27 Europa League league phase, unless they earn entry into either the Champions League or Europa League through their domestic league position, in which case the qualification list will be rebalanced.