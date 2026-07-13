Turkmen leader reviews diplomatic progress following Azerbaijan visit

13 July 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has described his official visit to Azerbaijan on June 22–23 as successful, highlighting continued efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkmen media.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Berdimuhamedov to review Turkmenistan's socioeconomic performance during the first half of the year, officials also noted that consultations had been held between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The meeting heard that the second half of the year will see the hosting of a summit of heads of state and other international events in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourism Zone. Participants emphasized the need to ensure thorough preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his address, Berdimuhamedov said that independent Turkmenistan continues to pursue its policy of positive neutrality and its peaceful "open doors" approach, based on the principles of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The president stressed the importance of further expanding political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific, and educational ties with countries around the world, as well as strengthening cooperation with international organizations.

Berdimuhamedov also noted that several major international political events are scheduled to take place this year. He instructed the deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and foreign minister to begin preparations for the planned international events and ensure they are organized at the highest level.