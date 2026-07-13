IRGC claims attacks on US facilities in Bahrain and Oman

13 July 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for strikes targeting US positions in Bahrain and Oman, AzerNEWS reports, citing a statement released by force.

The IRGC said its Navy launched missile and drone attacks against US military facilities and infrastructure in Bahrain, as well as long-range air surveillance and ship-detection radar systems in Oman, in retaliation for recent US airstrikes on Iran.

The statement also alleged that US strikes conducted overnight targeted an agricultural water facility in Mahshahr County, located in Iran’s Khuzestan Province.

The IRGC further warned that ensuring the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the US ending what it called interference in the strategic waterway and respecting the sovereignty of coastal countries. It added that any further US involvement in the strait could result in more serious consequences for global oil and gas markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.