12 July 2026 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Six Americans were killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait during the second day of the Iran-Iraq conflict after military commanders allegedly failed to act on warnings that the targeted facility was vulnerable, AzerNEWS reports via The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that the March 1 drone strike on the industrial port of Shuaiba Port triggered a deadly fire at a U.S. command center, killing six American personnel.

According to The Washington Post, interviews with 17 witnesses, including survivors of the attack, indicate that the facility's two commanders allegedly ignored intelligence warnings that the port was a likely target for an Iranian strike.

The report also claims that the command center lacked adequate defenses against drone attacks.

Soldiers injured in the strike reportedly voiced frustration with the U.S. military's healthcare system and its response to the incident.

According to the newspaper, the attack is considered one of the deadliest and most costly incidents for the U.S. military and the administration of President Donald Trump since the outbreak of the conflict.

The allegations published by The Washington Post have not been independently verified, and no official response from the U.S. military was included in the report.