Azerbaijan reaches final of Special Olympics Unified World Cup [PHOTOS]

10 July 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Special Olympics Unified Football women's team has reached the final of the Special Olympics Unified World Cup being held in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani team defeated the Cote d'Ivoire side 6–0 in the semifinal.

The team's opponent in the final will be the United States national team. The decisive match will be played on July 10.

It should be noted that the Special Olympics Unified World Cup in football is an international tournament organized by the Special Olympics Movement, where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities compete together as part of the same teams.

The competition is being held for the first time this year in Paris. A total of 12 national teams are participating in the women's tournament.

The Special Olympics Unified World Cup aims to promote the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in society, support the development of inclusive sports, and encourage equality and solidarity through football.