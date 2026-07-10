Azerbaijan and Serbia hold military cybersecurity talks in Baku

10 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Military cybersecurity experts from Azerbaijan and Serbia convened in Baku on July 8 to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in information security, cyber defense, and the protection of critical infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the meeting was held under the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the defense ministries of the two countries. The working-level consultations brought together military specialists responsible for information security and cybersecurity to assess the evolving cyber threat landscape and identify new avenues for cooperation.

Hosted by the Ministry's Department of International Military Cooperation, the discussions focused on the current state of information security, emerging cyber challenges, the protection of critical information infrastructure, and measures to counter cyber incidents. The participants also exchanged views on sharing operational experience, improving specialist training, and organizing joint cybersecurity exercises.

Both delegations emphasized that expanding cooperation in cybersecurity and promoting the exchange of expertise would make a meaningful contribution to enhancing the defense capabilities of both Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The meeting reflects the growing importance both countries place on cybersecurity as an integral component of modern defense cooperation, amid an increasingly complex global digital security environment.