Ukrainian drones target major Russian petrochemical plant [VIDEO]

8 July 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian drones targeted the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant, one of Russia's largest petrochemical enterprises, AzerNEWS reports.

The facility is a major producer of synthetic rubber, plastics, and other petrochemical products, making it an important part of Russia's industrial and chemical sector.

There was no immediate official information on the extent of the damage, casualties, or whether the attack disrupted production. Authorities have not yet released further details on the incident.