Canada to buy submarines from German maker

7 July 2026 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Canadian government has selected the German defense company TKMS as the preferred contractor for the construction of 12 new submarines, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to the BBC. He stated that the formal contract-signing process is expected to take several months before the agreement is finalized.

TKMS competed for the project against a South Korean consortium led by Hanwha Ocean. Canada plans to acquire submarines based on the Type 212CD class, a next-generation design jointly developed by Germany and Norway. Both countries are introducing these submarines into their own naval fleets while sharing technology and development experience.

“Canada must be prepared to defend its interests, protect its citizens, strengthen its economy, and secure its future,” Carney said.

The prime minister emphasized that the agreement would become the largest military procurement project in Canadian history. He also noted that the submarine program is expected to create new opportunities for Canada’s defense industry, including jobs, technological development, and cooperation with local companies.

The new submarines are designed to significantly expand Canada’s naval capabilities, especially in the Arctic region, where security concerns have increased due to growing international competition and climate-related changes opening new maritime routes.

The Type 212CD submarines are among the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. They use air-independent propulsion technology, allowing them to remain underwater for longer periods without the need to surface frequently, making them quieter and harder to detect.