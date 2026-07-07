Azerbaijani Ambassador addresses high-level policy dialogue in Nairobi [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A high-level event marking the 100th anniversary of the Kenya School of Government was held in Nairobi, bringing together cabinet ministers, senior government officials, public figures, and members of the diplomatic delegations, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the celebration, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev was invited to participate as a panelist in the "High-Level Policy Dialogue on Economic Prosperity and Constructive Cooperation." The discussion also featured the ambassadors of China, Italy, and France.

During the panel, Ambassador Hajiyev highlighted the key milestones in Azerbaijan’s socio-economic, political, and cultural development. He noted that the system of public administration established through the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and further strengthened under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation for the country's comprehensive development.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan, which in the early years of its independence was dependent on foreign aid and had 20% of its territory under occupation, has today, thanks to a progressive system of public administration, become a donor country, promoting international development, contributing to peace and stability in the region, and hosting many prestigious international events.

He also outlined Azerbaijan’s reforms aimed at modernizing its education system, enhancing the training of civil servants, and improving the professional skills of its workforce.

The Kenya School of Government is currently exploring opportunities for cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Examination Center of Azerbaijan.