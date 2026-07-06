Azerbaijani Air Force returns home after completing Anadolu Eagle 2026 exercise in Türkiye [VIDEO]
The international tactical flight exercise "Anadolu Eagle 2026," held in the Turkish city of Konya with the participation of military pilots from Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Türkiye, has officially concluded, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence, the Azerbaijan Air Force's flight and technical personnel, along with the country's Su-25 ground-attack aircraft that took part in the exercise, have safely returned home.
The ministry noted that the professionalism demonstrated by Azerbaijani servicemen during the multinational drills, particularly in enhancing combat effectiveness, interoperability, and the execution of joint missions, received high praise from the exercise's leadership.
Anadolu Eagle is one of the region's leading multinational air combat exercises, designed to strengthen operational coordination, improve combat readiness, and enhance cooperation among participating air forces through realistic tactical flight training.
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