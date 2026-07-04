President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President Donald Trump

4 July 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to US President Donald Trump.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

It is on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan that I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you to the friendly people of the United States, on the historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.

The United States of America declared its independence two hundred and fifty years ago with the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, a historic document that has become a symbol of the struggle for freedom, indomitable resolve, and democracy, thereby giving impetus to the emergence of a new order not only on the continent, but throughout the world. Since then, the United States has undergone a remarkable course of development and today stands as a strong and influential nation in every respect on the global stage. Thanks to the policies you are pursuing with determination and resolve, the United States continues to achieve remarkable success while further strengthening its leadership, international standing, and global influence.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan–United States relations have been developing successfully and along an upward trajectory over the recent period. We highly value the strategic partnership established between our two countries and express our gratitude for the great importance you have consistently attached to strengthening our interstate relations, as well as for your steadfast support in this regard. I am confident that the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed in February, which has elevated our relations to a qualitatively new stage, will give fresh impetus to the development of our partnership not only in such traditional areas as the economy, energy, connectivity, and security, but also in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other important areas.

We also express our profound appreciation for your determined efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and promote sustainable development in the region. The outcomes of the historic trilateral meeting held at the White House on August 8 last year at your initiative have created an entirely new and positive atmosphere in our region. Today, Azerbaijan and Armenia live in peace and are building trade relations. I would also like to particularly acknowledge your country's continued support for the implementation of infrastructure projects that contribute to regional stability and economic development, especially the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” which will provide an alternative, reliable, and secure connection between Asia and Europe.

Dear Mr. President,

We attach special importance to further developing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, which holds great potential. I am confident that, by making full use of this potential and the opportunities before us, we will, through our joint efforts, further strengthen our interstate relations and deepen our strategic partnership.

On this landmark anniversary, I renew my heartfelt congratulations and wish you robust health, happiness, continued success, and new achievements in discharging the duties of the highest office, as well as lasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of the United States.