Press conference held in Baku ahead of Shahin Novrasli Festival [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A press conference for the Shahin Novrasli Festival has been held at the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in Icherisheher, AzerNEWS reports.

Among those attending were the festival's founder and director, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Azerbaijan Sophie Laghout; Deputy Chief of Staff of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Rena Nasirova-Mustafayeva; Director of the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center, Anna Ibragimbekova; founder of the Kurban Said restaurant, Sabina Ulukhanova; Director of YIĞIM Payment System, Vugar Jafarov; InCruises representative Gulnaz Musina; FORTIS Development representative Dilbar Hajiyeva; and participating musicians Isaac Jamba (Brazil), Josefina Becker (Chile), and Eric Jacot (France).

Shahin Novrasli presented the festival program in detail, highlighting this year's key developments, including the relocation of all festival events to Icherisheher and the festival's new branding. He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the festival's partners, sponsors, and participants for their support.

During the Q&A session, the guest musicians praised Azerbaijan's warm hospitality and shared their impressions of Baku.

Visitors can look forward to an extensive musical program featuring artists from ten countries.

The fifth international Shahin Novrasli Festival opened on July 3 with a performance by Josefina Becker and will conclude on July 12 with a vibrant evening celebrating Brazilian music.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.