Mongolia bans under-18s from operating electric vehicles

1 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

New legislation has come into force in Mongolia prohibiting individuals under the age of 18 from operating mopeds, electric scooters, electric bicycles, and other similar lightweight electric vehicles, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new regulations, if a minor is found to be operating such vehicles, legal responsibility will fall not only on the rider’s parents or guardians but also on the person or organization that provided or rented the vehicle.

The Mongolian Ministry of Roads and Transport stated that the restrictions were introduced due to a sharp rise in accidents involving electric mobility devices over the past two years. In 2024 alone, 532 road incidents involving these vehicles were recorded, resulting in three fatalities.

Officials emphasized that the rapid spread of e-scooters and similar transport in urban areas has outpaced safety infrastructure and public awareness campaigns, making regulation increasingly necessary.

Interestingly, transport safety experts point out that Mongolia is now joining a growing number of countries introducing age limits and licensing rules for micro-mobility vehicles. Cities worldwide are struggling to balance the convenience of electric scooters with safety concerns, especially as usage expands faster than dedicated lanes and enforcement systems can be developed.