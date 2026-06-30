Israel reportedly developing space lasers to attack above the Earth

30 June 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Israel is developing space lasers to carry out attacks above the Earth, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday, AzerNEWS reports via the Jerusalem Post.

“One of the central goals that the prime minister and I set is that we are recruiting the best minds,” he said in a briefing with military reporters. “As of today, no country has the ability to mount attacks in space. We must be the leading country in the world with this capability.”

“If we achieve this, it will ensure the advantage of deterrence, of the ability to attack, destroy, and all of the other matters, versus our enemies with large resources,” he added.

Last Thursday, Katz said Israel was committed to becoming the leading player with capabilities to attack from space. But his latest statement was the first time he had specifically mentioned space lasers.

Israel is already a leading country in this field, having developed Iron Beam as a land-based space laser. During a recent visit to Elbit, The Jerusalem Post both witnessed and was informed about a project to enable fighter jets to fire lasers in the future.

During the briefing, Katz seemed to be referring to Iran. Notably, during the war with Iran this year, Israel struck multiple Iranian facilities related to the space war, including those that were developing capabilities to attack satellites in space.

What remains unclear is whether Katz seeks to deter Russia and China from assisting Iran in the space race and other matters.

His statement that no other country has these capabilities was not entirely accurate, however, because both Russia and China have performed attacks on their own satellites and convincingly destroyed their test targets.

Lasers potentially could destroy enemy satellites and incinerate debris caused by attacks in space, according to foreign reports.

There has been speculation that Israel has the capability to destroy enemy satellites using the Arrow 3 missile system, which currently can strike ballistic missiles in space.

Since Russia and China already have experience dealing with debris, however, many countries are working on other techniques, such as paralyzing, damaging, jamming, dragging, or using lasers against satellites in space.

Katz’s statements last week and this week are the clearest to date from any senior Israeli official.

Notably, if Iran or other enemies were to get ahead of Israel in the space race, they could attack Israel’s satellites and reduce its surveillance capabilities.