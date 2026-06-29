15th Gabala International Music Festival begins

29 June 2026 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 15th Gabala International Music Festival will begin on July 29, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Baku Music Academy, and with support from "Gilan".

The festival will run until August 3 and will bring together internationally renowned performers and music ensembles in Gabala. Musicians and dancers from Azerbaijan, as well as Austria, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, will take part in the musical celebration.

The opening ceremony of the 15th Gabala International Music Festival will take place on July 29 with a concert by the Student Symphony Orchestra of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, conducted by People's Artist Ramiz Malikov Aslanov. The evening will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

On the following day, the audience will hear performances by Vietnam's Bronze Drum Ensemble, Uzbekistan's Bek Doira Ensemble, and will watch performances by soloists of Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zebolari Folk Dance Ensemble.

On July 31, there will be a concert by the Chamber Orchestra of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center under the artistic direction of Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab and conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov. On the same day, a mugham evening will be held featuring popular mugham performers as well as laureates of mugham competitions.

On August 1, Austrian pianist Alexander Maria Wagner will perform at a chamber music evening. That night will also feature a special program titled "Famous music pieces from world films." Under the artistic direction and conducting of Mustafa Mehmandarov, the "Scorrendo" Orchestra will perform well-known music from Azerbaijani and international films such as "The Last Pass," "If Not This One, That One," "The Godfather," "The Matrix," "Meeting," "The Bodyguard," "Schindler's List," "James Bond," and others.

On August 2, the stage will be given to students of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Their concert will feature works by Azerbaijani and European composers. On the same day, performances will be given by Moldova's Fluieraș Folk Song and Dance Ensemble and the Millenium ethno-pop group.

Later, artists from Kazakhstan will present the ballet "Two Carpets," inspired by an ancient Shirvan carpet from the Louvre collection. The project’s idea and libretto are by Valery Kopeikin.

The festival will conclude on August 3 with a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli under the direction of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The evening will be enriched by performances from People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (tenor), Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Elchin Azizov (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Honored Artists Elnara Mammadova (lyric-coloratura soprano), Sahib Pashazade (tar), and laureates of international competitions.

Since 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has become an important center of international cultural dialogue, bringing together diverse figures of world music in one place. This musical platform is not only a celebration of classical works but also a cultural bridge that unites peoples and creates unforgettable moments through music beyond borders.

Traditionally held in the summer, this international cultural event once again promises brilliant performances this year. Admission to the festival concerts is free.