China imposes export restrictions on Japanese companies

29 June 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China's Ministry of Commerce has added 20 Japanese companies and organizations to its export control list for dual-use goods, tightening restrictions on technology and materials that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new measures, Chinese companies will be prohibited from supplying dual-use products to the listed entities without prior approval from Chinese authorities.

Beijing said the decision was taken in response to what it described as Japan's policy of "remilitarization", citing growing defense cooperation and increased military spending in recent years.

The list includes several prominent organizations, such as the National Institute for Defense Studies of Japan, as well as subsidiaries of major Japanese corporations including Mitsubishi, Komatsu, and Fujitsu.

Dual-use goods cover a wide range of products—from advanced semiconductors and precision machine tools to specialized materials and software. These technologies are increasingly becoming a focal point of global geopolitical competition, as governments seek to protect strategic industries and limit the transfer of sensitive technologies with potential military applications.