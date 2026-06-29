Traditional costumes and kelaghayi showcased in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final event of the project "Azerbaijan is My Homeland!", implemented by the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union, has taken place at the Youth Aid Foundation in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Participants first viewed an exhibition featuring Azerbaijani national costumes and samples of ancient kelaghayi (traditional silk headscarves).

The exhibition showcased items reflecting the rich national and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, along with detailed information about their history, production techniques, and aesthetic value. At the same time, a digital catalog prepared within the project was presented, providing guests with extensive information about national costumes and the art of kelaghayi.

In her speech, Gullu Eldar Tomarli, Chair of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union and project leader, spoke about the importance of projects aimed at preserving and passing national heritage to future generations.

She noted that national costumes and kelaghayi are important elements of heritage that preserve the history, culture, and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people. Emphasizing that the main goal of the project is to promote national values and increase young people's interest in this heritage, she also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations for its support.

Speaking at the event, Aygun Mammadli, the mother of martyr Mushfig Orujov, stressed the importance of promoting national values. She noted that preserving the nation's cultural and moral heritage and passing it on properly to the younger generation is the moral duty of every citizen.

Aygun Mammadli added that Azerbaijani national costumes and kelaghayi reflect the elegance, spiritual richness, and national identity of Azerbaijani women. The martyr's mother stated that preserving the values of the homeland, defended at the cost of martyrs' lives, is one of the greatest forms of respect for their memory and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue.

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of the project, the role of national costumes and kelaghayi in shaping Azerbaijani national identity, and emphasized the need for such initiatives to be implemented continuously.

The event continued with an artistic program. Thus, the events planned within the framework of the "Azerbaijan is My Homeland!" project were successfully concluded.