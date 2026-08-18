Azerbaijani passport ranks 110th globally with visa-free access to 35 countries

18 August 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

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The Azerbaijani passport ranks 110th globally, according to data published by the independent US-based Passport Reports platform, which tracks passport mobility and visa requirements for 199 countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani passport has a mobility index of 82, meaning its holders can access 82 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance, including visa-free destinations, countries offering visas on arrival and those using electronic travel authorizations. The report puts Azerbaijan's overall global access index at 41.4%, while citizens require a visa in advance for 116 destinations.

Visa-free access to 35 countries

Azerbaijani citizens can currently travel to 35 countries without a visa, equivalent to 17.7% of the destinations covered by the report.

The visa-free list includes several countries with close regional ties to Azerbaijan, including Türkiye, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Serbia.

The permitted length of stay varies by destination. Azerbaijani citizens can stay in Georgia for up to 360 days, Armenia for up to 180 days, and Türkiye and the UAE for up to 90 days. China also provides visa-free access for Azerbaijani passport holders for stays of up to 30 days.

Visa-free access extends beyond Azerbaijan's immediate neighborhood. In the Caribbean, destinations include Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Micronesia and Vanuatu are included in Oceania, while Colombia, Ecuador and Suriname are among the visa-free destinations in South America.

43 countries offer visas on arrival

Another significant component of Azerbaijan's passport mobility is access to countries offering visas on arrival.

According to the report, Azerbaijani passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 43 destinations, accounting for 21.7% of those covered.

These include Bangladesh, Bolivia, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Several countries combine visa-on-arrival arrangements with electronic visa systems. Saudi Arabia, for example, allows stays of up to 90 days, while Qatar and Indonesia permit stays of up to 30 days. Nepal allows stays of up to 150 days.

The category also includes a number of African destinations, such as Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Electronic travel authorization available for four destinations

Azerbaijani passport holders can enter four destinations using electronic travel authorization, representing 2% of the destinations included in the ranking.

The list includes Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Côte d'Ivoire.

When visa-free destinations, visas on arrival and electronic travel authorizations are combined, Azerbaijan's mobility score reaches 82.

At the same time, 116 destinations, or 58.6% of the total, require Azerbaijani citizens to obtain a visa before travelling.

Azerbaijan ranks 24th in Asia

Within Asia, the Azerbaijani passport ranks 24th out of 50 countries assessed by the report.

Azerbaijani citizens enjoy particularly favorable travel conditions in Central Asia, with visa-free access to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A visa is required in advance to travel to Turkmenistan.

Europe remains one of the most restrictive regions for Azerbaijani passport holders.

Of 47 European destinations included in the report, only eight are visa-free for Azerbaijani citizens: Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

A prior visa remains necessary for most other European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland, as well as the Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom. The extensive visa requirements in Europe are therefore one of the main constraints on Azerbaijan's overall passport mobility.

Easier access to parts of the Gulf

Travel conditions for Azerbaijani citizens also vary across the Gulf.

The United Arab Emirates offers visa-free entry for up to 90 days, while Qatar and Saudi Arabia provide relatively simplified entry arrangements.

Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, meanwhile, are listed among destinations where Azerbaijani citizens must obtain a visa in advance.

Overall, Azerbaijanis have greater mobility across the Middle East than across Europe, reflecting regional ties and the adoption of electronic and simplified visa procedures by several countries.

Azerbaijan's ranking within international groupings

The report also compares Azerbaijan's passport position within various international organizations and political groupings.

Azerbaijan ranks:

17th out of 57 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries;

11th out of 21 OPEC+ countries;

4th out of 9 D-8 countries;

60th out of 132 G77 countries;

51st among 57 OSCE participating states;

25th out of 57 presidential republics.

Azerbaijan ranks 79th for openness to foreign passports

The report separately measures how easily foreign citizens can enter Azerbaijan.

On this measure, Azerbaijan ranks 79th out of 199 countries.

This is distinct from the passport strength ranking. The latter measures where Azerbaijani citizens can travel, while the openness ranking measures how easily foreign passport holders can enter Azerbaijan.

Visa reciprocity remains uneven

The report also highlights a significant gap in visa reciprocity.

Citizens of 68 countries can enter Azerbaijan visa-free, with an electronic authorization or through a visa-on-arrival arrangement, while Azerbaijani citizens must obtain a visa in advance to travel to those same countries.

The group includes major economies such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Conversely, the situation favors Azerbaijani passport holders in 44 countries: citizens of those states require a visa to enter Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijanis can travel to them without a prior visa, with an electronic travel authorization or with a visa on arrival.

Overall, the data shows that the Azerbaijani passport provides its strongest mobility advantages across Azerbaijan's immediate neighborhood, Central Asia, parts of the Middle East and selected destinations in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Oceania. Its main limitation remains the requirement for advance visas across much of Europe, North America and other high-income destinations.