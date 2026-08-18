Copper prices rise more than 13% amid strong demand expectations

18 August 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Copper prices have risen by more than 13% on the global market since the beginning of 2026, driven largely by expectations of stronger demand from data centers and renewable energy investments.

AzerNEWS reports that the price of copper has reached around $14,157 per ton, increasing profitability for mining companies for which copper production represents a significant source of revenue.

Analysts, however, say the copper market is facing a short-term supply surplus, contributing to increased price volatility. Over the past two days, the price differential between futures contracts has exceeded $75 per ton, marking the sharpest increase since January.

Spot copper prices also rose by around $545 per ton on Monday for three-month contracts, adding further pressure from short-term investors.

Copper prices have experienced significant gains in international markets this year. The metal reached record levels at the beginning of 2026, having risen more than 20% since mid-November 2025 and around 42% over the past year.

For Azerbaijan, for instance, in January-May 2026, Azerbaijan exported copper and products made from it worth 16.4 million US dollars, which is 13.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

Copper is a key industrial metal used extensively in data centers, electric vehicles, power grids and renewable energy infrastructure. Expectations of continued investment in these sectors have strengthened the outlook for long-term copper demand, although near-term supply conditions could continue to produce sharp price swings.