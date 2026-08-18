MMA fighter Mirmehti Miriyev secures victory in Thailand [PHOTOS]

18 August 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Mirmehti Miriyev has defeated Mongolia's Batochir Batsaikhan at ONE Friday Fights 166 in Bangkok, Thailand, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Miriyev competed against Batsaikhan in a bantamweight MMA bout and secured a unanimous-decision victory after three rounds. ONE Championship officially records the result as a unanimous decision in the third round.

The victory marked Miriyev's debut in ONE Championship, one of the world's leading martial arts organizations. The Azerbaijani fighter, who competes under the nickname "The Unbroken," is associated with Grappland 411. Sherdog lists him with a professional record of 5–2 prior to the ONE bout, including five submission victories.

Miriyev's previous professional victory came in June 2026, when he defeated China’s Huibo Ding by armbar submission at WLF – W.A.R.S. 95.

ONE Friday Fights 166 & The Inner Circle 26 took place at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, featuring international fighters competing in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. Fighters from over 190 countries participated in the event.

Mirmehti Miriyev's victory represents a notable result for Azerbaijan on his debut on the ONE Championship stage.