Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador over anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric

18 August 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan summoned Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mikhail Yevdokimov to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs over provocative, insulting and threatening statements targeting Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people and the country’s leadership in Russia’s media and information space, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed serious concern and strong protest over recent statements and materials targeting Azerbaijan.

Particular attention was drawn to remarks aired on August 13, 2026, as part of the "Chastota ponimaniya" program. Azerbaijani officials also recalled statements made on August 7 during a program on Sputnik Radio concerning the alleged inclusion of Azerbaijan’s leadership on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists.

Baku also cited insulting material and provocative statements published on YouTube on August 9 and broadcast by the Spas television channel on August 16.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the discussion of possible interference in Azerbaijan’s domestic political processes, as well as calls for physical violence against the Azerbaijani people and leadership, are unacceptable.

The ministry emphasized that despite Azerbaijan’s repeated calls to prevent such activities and discussions of the issue at various political levels, similar rhetoric has continued.

Azerbaijan once again called on the Russian side to take urgent and effective measures to end provocative, threatening and violent rhetoric against Azerbaijan in Russia’s media and information space.