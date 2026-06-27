Azerbaijan strengthens maritime environmental governance with Anti-Fouling Convention

27 June 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s decision to accede to the International Convention on the Control of Harmful Anti-Fouling Systems on Ships represents more than a routine legislative update. It reflects the country’s broader strategy of aligning its maritime sector with international environmental standards while strengthening its position as a responsible actor in global shipping. The law, approved by the Milli Majlis on June 12 and signed by President Ilham Aliyev, demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to protecting the marine environment, modernizing its maritime legislation, and supporting sustainable economic development.

The convention in question was adopted in London on October 5, 2001 under the framework of the International Maritime Organization. Its central purpose is to prevent pollution caused not by oil spills or cargo discharge, but by the anti-fouling systems applied to ship hulls. These coatings are designed to prevent the accumulation of marine organisms such as algae, barnacles, and mollusks, which can reduce a vessel's efficiency and increase fuel consumption. For decades, some of the chemicals used in these coatings - especially organotin compounds such as tributyltin - were found to be highly toxic to marine ecosystems.

The Convention therefore seeks to eliminate the use of harmful anti-fouling systems while encouraging the development of environmentally safer technologies.

For Azerbaijan, environmental considerations are particularly significant because of the unique characteristics of the Caspian Sea.

Unlike open oceans, the Caspian is an enclosed basin where pollutants tend to remain for extended periods. Toxic substances introduced into its waters can accumulate over decades, affecting fish stocks, marine mammals, coastal habitats, and local communities dependent on marine resources.

By adopting internationally recognized restrictions on hazardous anti-fouling substances, Azerbaijan contributes to reducing one additional source of marine contamination. The Convention complements existing national and regional efforts aimed at improving water quality and preserving marine biodiversity.

Under the Convention, certain categories of ships engaged in international voyages are required to obtain the relevant international certificates and declarations. Compliance of ships with the Convention’s requirements is determined through inspections conducted by the competent authorities of the Contracting Parties or by recognized organizations.

In addition, the Convention establishes scientific and technical mechanisms for assessing harmful substances and provides for relevant procedures and measures for cooperation within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Accession to international environmental conventions therefore supports not only ecological objectives but also Azerbaijan's long-term economic attractiveness.

By adopting internationally accepted standards, Azerbaijan signals that economic modernization and environmental responsibility are mutually reinforcing priorities rather than competing goals.

Equally important will be continued cooperation with regional partners around the Caspian Sea, since marine pollution cannot be effectively addressed by one country acting alone.

Protecting marine ecosystems, improving regulatory quality, strengthening international credibility, and supporting sustainable economic growth are complementary objectives that reinforce Azerbaijan's long-term development strategy.

Rather than being viewed simply as another international treaty, the Convention should be understood as part of Azerbaijan's broader integration into the evolving global framework of environmentally responsible maritime governance.