Qarabag FK set for first summer friendly in Austria against WSG Tirol
Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK are scheduled to play their first pre-season friendly match of their Austrian training camp today.
AzerNEWS reports that the squad, under the leadership of manager Gurban Gurbanov, will square off against local Austrian Bundesliga side WSG Tirol. The match is slated to take place at the Gernot Langes Stadion, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 Baku time.
This fixture serves as a key test for the Azerbaijani side during their summer preparations. Before departing for Austria, Qarabag secured a hard-fought 4–3 victory over local rivals Zira FK in a domestic friendly held in Baku
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