President Ilham Aliyev shared post on his social media accounts on Day of Armed Forces [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post dedicated to June 26 – Armed Forces Day on his social media accounts.
AzerNEWS presents the post.
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