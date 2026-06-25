Saudi Arabia may host Iran-Gulf talks after war

25 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Arabia is expected to host talks aimed at reconciling Iran and the Gulf states, according to a diplomat cited by AFP on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions are reportedly part of a broader regional summit in Riyadh focused on rebuilding ties after the recent war, although no date has been confirmed. The meetings would run separately from parallel negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is prepared to engage in regional cooperation "on the basis of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for sovereignty."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman have all been affected by the recent escalation, either through direct strikes, regional security spillovers, or disruptions linked to maritime tensions in the Gulf.