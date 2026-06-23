Lankaran State Drama Theatre's tour garners warm ovation

23 June 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lankaran State Drama Theatre has successfully completed another touring engagement with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

The tour was organized within the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept in accordance with the directives of the President of Azerbaijan aimed at advancing the nation's cultural development.

The latest tour took place in Shaki, where the Lankaran troupe received a warm welcome from local audiences. On the stage of the Shaki State Drama Theatre, the company presented "The Wedding Dress", based on a play by prominent Azerbaijani writer and playwright Huseynbala Miralamov.

The production was directed by Lalazar Huseynova, Honored Cultural Worker of Azerbaijan and Honored Artist of the Republic of Dagestan.

From the very first moments, the performance captivated the audience, which responded with remarkable warmth and enthusiasm.

Throughout the evening, spectators remained fully immersed in the events unfolding on stage. The relevance of the themes explored, the originality of the staging, and the outstanding professionalism of the cast inspired genuine empathy for the characters and their stories.

The production delivered a wealth of powerful emotions, transforming a summer evening into a memorable encounter with live theatre, an art form that continues to inspire reflection, touch hearts, and awaken deep feelings.

Following the performance, Lalazar Huseynova, Director of the Lankaran State Drama Theatre, expressed her sincere gratitude to Tural Karimov, Head of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture, as well as to Mirbala Salimli, Director and Artistic Director of the Shaki State Drama Theatre and an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, for their support and warm hospitality.

The Lankaran State Drama Theatre is one of Azerbaijan's important regional cultural institutions.

The theatre traces its origins to theatrical activities in Lankaran during the late 19th century, with its first productions dating back to 1884. It has played a significant role in the development of Azerbaijani theatre outside the capital city and has contributed to preserving and promoting national dramatic arts.

The theatre is named after the prominent Azerbaijani playwright and writer Najaf bey Vazirov. Its repertoire includes both classical and contemporary works by Azerbaijani and international authors.

Productions staged at the theatre have included "Vagif" by Samad Vurgun, "The Vizier of Lankaran Khanate" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, and "The Winter's Tale" by William Shakespeare.

The theatre building is located on Khiyabani Street in Lankaran and serves as a center for theatrical performances, cultural events, festivals, and professional training programs for actors and directors.

In recent years, it has hosted master classes and cultural projects aimed at developing theatrical arts in Azerbaijan's regions.