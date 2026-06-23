India is becoming global hub for plastic surgery

23 June 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In recent years, India has emerged as one of the leading global destinations for aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the country ranks among the top ten worldwide in terms of the number of foreign patients seeking cosmetic procedures.

India’s growing popularity in this field is largely explained by relatively affordable treatment costs, a high standard of medical care, and the availability of English-speaking specialists with international training. In addition, the country has a rapidly developing infrastructure for medical tourism. Today, India’s beauty and aesthetics industry is valued at over $4 billion, and experts predict that this figure could multiply significantly in the coming years.

Patients travel to India from the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Both surgical procedures and non-invasive treatments—such as Botox injections, laser therapy, and dermal fillers—are in particularly high demand.

According to plastic surgeon Dr. Shilpi Bhadani, social media has played a major role in increasing demand. She notes that constant exposure to idealized images online has intensified people’s desire for physical perfection, contributing to a steady rise in cosmetic consultations.

However, specialists also highlight the psychological risks associated with this trend. Doctors report a growing number of cases of body dysmorphic disorder, a condition in which individuals become excessively preoccupied with perceived flaws in their appearance. As a result, many reputable clinics now assess not only physical suitability but also the psychological readiness of patients before performing procedures.

Despite the boom in aesthetic medicine, many patients emphasize that their goal is not to achieve “perfection,” but rather to feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin. Interestingly, experts say this shift in motivation—from transformation to self-confidence—has become one of the main drivers of the rapidly expanding cosmetic medicine market in India.