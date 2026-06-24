First Gazakh Book Fair opens its doors to visitors [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first Gazakh Book Fair has opened in the "Garden of Intellectuals" in the city of Gazakh, on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of People's Poet Samad Vurgun, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, organized by the Public Union "Association of Publishers of Azerbaijan" (ANAIB) with the partnership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture, and the Gazakh District Executive Authority, as well as the support of several institutions, has been remembered as a significant socio-cultural event contributing to the development of book culture and reading habits in the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, poet-publicist and laureate of the international Alash Literary Award Akbar Goshali emphasized that such initiatives are important for preserving national memory, increasing the prestige of books, and educating the younger generation.

He spoke about the role of writers and artists in shaping national spirit, noting that book fairs are also platforms for thought, ideas, and culture.

Other speakers at the event also highlighted the significance of the fair, describing it as a valuable contribution to the 120th anniversary of People's Poet Samad Vurgun.

At the end of the event, participants familiarized themselves with the book fair.