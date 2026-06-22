Pezeshkian said to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday

22 June 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday, Hezbollah-linked news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

Pezeshkian previously stated that his country negotiated with "dignity and confidence," claiming that Tehran made "no concessions" during the negotiations in Switzerland over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that technical talks between the United States and Iran have begun today in Switzerland within the framework of the previously signed memorandum of understanding. The technical groups are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions, monitoring, and dispute resolution. The talks are set to continue until the end of the week.