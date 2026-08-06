Appeal process continues in Baku case involving Armenian separatist leaders

6 August 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A public hearing is continuing today at the Baku Court of Appeals regarding appeals filed by citizens of Armenia who were convicted by the Baku Military Court over alleged crimes including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other serious offenses allegedly committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The appeals were filed by Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others.

The court proceedings on the submitted appeals concluded on July 31. On the same day, the panel of judges retired to deliberate before issuing its decision.

It is noted that, according to the February 5, 2026 verdict of the Baku Military Court, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison, Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, Davit Allahverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years, while Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan received 15-year prison sentences.