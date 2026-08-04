Seaside National Park welcomes film enthusiasts for open-air screening [PHOTOS]

4 August 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An open-air screening of the classic Azerbaijani film "A Road Story" has been held at the Seaside National Park as part of celebrations marking Azerbaijan Cinema Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together film enthusiasts, who gathered on Baku Boulevard to enjoy one of the country's best-loved comedies under the open sky. The screening formed part of the "Cinema Evenings" project, which aims to introduce audiences to classic works of Azerbaijani cinema in an outdoor setting.

The series will continue on August 8, when another landmark Azerbaijani film, Ulduz (1964), will be shown at the same venue.

Azerbaijan Cinema Day has been celebrated annually on August 2 since 2000, following a decree signed by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The date commemorates the first public film screening held in Baku on August 2, 1898, organized by French photographer and filmmaker Alexandre Michon, one of the pioneers of cinematography in Azerbaijan.

During that historic screening, audiences watched short documentary films capturing scenes from everyday life, including The Oil Gusher at the Bibi-Heybat Oil Field, Fire at the Bibi-Heybat Oil Field, Caucasian Dance and other local subjects.

Those early screenings laid the foundation for Azerbaijan's film industry, making the country one of the first in the region to embrace the new art form only a few years after the invention of cinema by the Lumiere brothers. In the decades that followed, Azerbaijani cinema developed through silent films, documentaries and feature productions, with the establishment of the national film studio, later known as Azerbaijanfilm, in 1922.

Azerbaijani cinema has produced many films that have become part of the country's cultural heritage. Among them are "The Cloth Peddler", "If Not That One, Then This One", "A Road Story", "Star", Bakhtiyar", and "Our Teacher Jabish", all of which continue to be enjoyed by new generations of viewers.

The films selected for this year's open-air screenings are among the classics of Azerbaijani cinema. Directed by Rasim Ojagov and released in 1980, "A Road Story" remains one of the country's most popular comedy films. The film "Star", directed by Agharza Guliyev and released in 1964, is another enduring favorite, remembered for its memorable performances, music and humor.

Today, Azerbaijan's film industry is undergoing a period of modernization supported by new state initiatives and legislative reforms. A key role in this process is played by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA), established under the Ministry of Culture in 2022 to oversee state support for filmmaking, promote Azerbaijani cinema internationally and encourage cooperation with foreign partners.

In 2026, ARKA announced new competitive funding programs for feature films, documentaries, animation, short films and international co-productions. The initiatives are designed to support local filmmakers, strengthen the private film sector and encourage joint productions between Azerbaijani and foreign production companies.

Another important step came in February 2026, when Azerbaijan adopted amendments to the Law on Cinematography. The changes introduce clearer legal definitions for national, foreign and co-produced films, distinguish between local and foreign producers and expand the legal framework for state support of the film industry. The reforms are intended to bring Azerbaijan's cinematography legislation closer to international standards and improve the investment climate for filmmaking.

The development of the film industry also forms part of the Azerbaijan Culture–2040 Concept, approved by President Ilham Aliyev in January 2026.

The strategy calls for reform of the state film commissioning system, diversification of funding sources, modernization of film distribution and exhibition, and closer cooperation between public institutions and the private sector.

Photo Credits: Seaside National Park