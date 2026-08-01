UEFA declares loss of confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino

1 August 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced that it no longer has confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was issued after media reports claimed that Infantino is considering the creation of a private entity that would take control of the commercial rights to FIFA's flagship competitions.

UEFA added that the proposal had been "unanimously rejected" by its member associations as well as by "many other federations and confederations of all sizes around the world."

UEFA thanked fans, leagues, clubs, players, national associations and confederations, as well as political leaders and commentators, for opposing the proposal.

"Football is not for sale," it said.

The organization criticized the process behind the proposal, saying football "cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game."

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