Bayraktar Akinci hits targets despite heavy jamming in new precision strike test

30 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye's Baykar showcased the combat capabilities of its Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle after the platform completed a precision strike test with Aselsan's Tolun-P guided munitions. According to information shared by the companies, the trial confirmed the UAV's effectiveness in an electronic warfare environment where multiple jamming systems attempted to disrupt the mission.

Footage released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal showed the Akinci UAV launching Tolun-P precision-guided munitions developed by Aselsan. The companies said the exercise was designed to evaluate the integrated system's ability to operate under challenging battlefield conditions.

Aselsan stated that the mission included a simultaneous dual-launch scenario, allowing both guided munitions to engage separate targets during the same operation. The company emphasized that the test demonstrated the compatibility between the Bayraktar Akinci platform and Türkiye's domestically developed precision-guided weapon systems.

According to Aselsan, each Tolun-P munition was equipped with the company's Karetta anti-jamming receiver, developed to maintain navigation and targeting performance during electronic interference. Despite the presence of seven separate jamming systems, both munitions successfully reached and struck their designated targets with high accuracy.

The latest demonstration highlights Türkiye's continued investment in indigenous defense technologies, combining unmanned aerial systems with advanced guided munitions designed to operate in complex electronic warfare environments.