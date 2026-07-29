Azerbaijan's food exports to Georgia surge across key products
Azerbaijan has strengthened its position among suppliers of agricultural products to Georgia, with exports of watermelons, onions, fruit and vegetable juices, and frozen fish increasing significantly in the first half of 2026, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Georgia imported...
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