Zelensky arrives in US for Lindsey Graham funeral

28 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

"I have already arrived in the United States. Our schedule includes meetings with President [Donald] Trump, his team, and those who can support our defense. Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer," he wrote on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Tuesday to attend the funeral of late Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly on July 11, AzerNEWS reports.

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