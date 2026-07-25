Guterres calls situation around Syria's Golan Heights 'totally unacceptable'

25 July 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the situation around Syria's Golan Heights as "totally unacceptable", while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani called for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from a UN-patrolled buffer zone, AzerNEWS reports via HurriyyetDailyNews.

"What is happening in the region around the Golan Heights is totally unacceptable," Guterres said at a press conference alongside Shaibani.

The Syrian foreign minister urged Israel to withdraw from the area, where Israeli forces advanced in 2024.

Guterres arrived in Syria on 25 July for the first visit by a serving UN secretary-general to the country since 2009. His three-day visit is expected to focus on Syria's political transition following the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Shaibani welcomed Guterres and his delegation at Damascus International Airport, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

During his visit, Guterres is expected to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, government officials and civil society representatives, including organisations working on women's issues.

The UN chief is also scheduled to address Syria's new transitional parliament, which held its first session earlier this month.