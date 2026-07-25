Why Guterres' Damascus visit matters for Syria's future

25 July 2026 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Damascus on Saturday to discuss strengthening cooperation between Syria and the United Nations, according to AzerNEWS, citing the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The talks, held at the People's Palace, focused on humanitarian and development cooperation, as well as support for Syria's early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The two sides also stressed the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Guterres was accompanied by a UN delegation, while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The UN secretary-general arrived in Damascus for a three-day visit and was welcomed at Damascus International Airport by Shaibani.

"The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment, and I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well," Guterres said earlier.

The visit marks the first trip by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon visited the Syrian capital in 2009.