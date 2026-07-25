Dream Fest 2026 turns Sea Breeze into global music stage [PHOTOS]

25 July 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The international Dream Fest 2026 music festival is continuing at the Sea Breeze resort complex on the picturesque shores of the Caspian Sea, bringing together leading names from Azerbaijan's and the global music industry.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag, that before the evening's concerts began, festival participants and invited guests walked the traditional red carpet, creating a vibrant atmosphere for audiences and media representatives. Music, spectacular lighting effects and a festive mood filled the venue from the opening moments of the evening.

The concert programme opened with Nigar Jamal, the winner of the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, performing her song Stereotype.

One of the evening's highlights was the unveiling of stars dedicated to Turkish performers EDIS and Emre Altuğ at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame. The artists attended the ceremony before meeting journalists and fans.

Throughout the evening, popular Azerbaijani and international performers, including Tünzalə Ağayeva, Dilara Kazimova, Elnur Huseynov, Farrukh Hasanov, Murad Baykayev, Faig Aghayev, EDIS, Emre Altuğ, EMIN and Ani Lorak, took to the stage in front of thousands of spectators.

A major highlight was the premiere of a new collaboration between Azerbaijani singer Roza Zargarlı and Turkish artist Emre Altuğ. Performed for the first time on the Dream Fest stage, the song was warmly received by the audience and became one of the most memorable moments of the concert programme.

The collaboration also highlighted the creative ties between Azerbaijani and Turkish artists and reflected the festival's international spirit, bringing musicians from different countries together.

Dream Fest 2026 is being held at the Sea Breeze resort complex from 23 to 26 July, featuring concerts by renowned performers, appearances by emerging artists, special music projects and creative collaborations.

To facilitate transport for festivalgoers, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) has arranged dedicated bus services. Buses operate daily from 4 pm to 8 pm Baku time, travelling between the transfer centre at the northern exit of Koroglu metro station and the festival venue.