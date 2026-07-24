UK closes embassy in Tehran as France recalls diplomats from Iran

24 July 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United Kingdom has closed its embassy in Tehran, while France has recalled its diplomats from Iran amid heightened tensions in the region, AzerNEWS reports via official sources.

The moves mark a significant escalation in diplomatic pressure on Tehran and come as concerns grow over the security of foreign diplomatic missions and personnel in Iran.

The UK government's decision to close its embassy reflects mounting security concerns, while France's decision to withdraw its diplomats signals growing unease over the rapidly deteriorating regional situation.

The diplomatic measures come against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Iran and Western powers, raising concerns about the future of diplomatic engagement and the potential for further international pressure on Tehran.