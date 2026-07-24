Dream Fest 2026 opens with dazzling celebration on Caspian Coast [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Thousands of music lovers gathered at the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian coast as Dream Fest 2026 has officially launched its third international edition with a dazzling opening night, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

Featuring an impressive lineup of global and regional stars, the festival transformed the seaside venue into a celebration of music, culture, and entertainment, blending iconic hits with contemporary performances across multiple genres.

The opening evening brought together artists representing everything from Eastern melodies and romantic ballads to international pop, rap, and timeless classics. Enhanced by spectacular lighting, immersive visual effects, and a vibrant stage production, the festival created an unforgettable atmosphere that extended well beyond the concert grounds.

The night began with a colorful performance by the Odlar Yurdu dance ensemble, led by Tarana Muradova, followed by EMIN's popular anthem "Let's Escape to Baku," setting the tone for an evening dedicated to music and celebration.

Throughout the show, solo performances and collaborative acts unfolded alongside energetic choreography by the Nero Show Ballet. Emotional ballads alternated with upbeat dance tracks, encouraging the audience to sing along and dance while welcoming both legendary performers and today's chart-topping artists.

One of the evening's standout moments came when Cheb Khaled brought his signature blend of North African rhythms to the stage, filling the venue with infectious energy. Andru Donalds, whose distinctive voice became internationally recognized through ENIGMA, captivated fans with a nostalgic performance. Later, American rap icon Busta Rhymes delivered one of the night's most electrifying sets, igniting the crowd with his trademark stage presence.

Azerbaijan's music scene was proudly represented by Roza Zergerli and Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, whose performances received enthusiastic applause from the home audience. Fans also warmly welcomed Alsou, Ani Lorak, and the band Pink Roses, while Brandon Stone energized the crowd with his dynamic show. Veteran pop favorites Barbara Breta and Thomas Nevergreen evoked a sense of nostalgia, Stas Mikhailov performed several audience favorites, and Egor Kreed generated one of the loudest reactions of the night, highlighting his enduring popularity among younger fans.

Hosting duties were shared by television personalities Regina Todorenko and Murad Dadashov, who guided audiences through the evening's performances and maintained the festive atmosphere between acts.

The first night of Dream Fest 2026 delivered a memorable combination of world-class performances, impressive stage production, and a vibrant seaside setting. Bringing together internationally acclaimed artists alongside celebrated regional performers, the festival once again established itself as one of the summer's premier music events on the Caspian coast.