Türkiye to build largest data center in Ankara

22 July 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that ensuring digital sovereignty, cyber resilience and technological independence is among Türkiye’s national security priorities, AzerNEWS reports.

Uraloğlu made the remarks while addressing participants at the groundbreaking ceremony for one of Türkiye’s largest data centers in Ankara’s Gölbaşı district.

The minister stressed that the TÜRKSAT data center would be more than just a physical facility, describing it as a "digital fortress" for Türkiye.

Uraloğlu announced that the TÜRKSAT data center, with a nominal capacity of 33 megavolt-amperes, would ensure secure and uninterrupted access to services for local institutions and companies, even in emergency situations.

The facility is effectively Türkiye’s largest data center and is specifically designed to support the operation of the country’s e-Government system, e-Devlet.

At the same time, it will eliminate the need for Türkiye’s public sector to establish separate server rooms on its own premises, make repeated investments in equipment, store and operate databases, and incur expenses for cloud services.

Uraloğlu also highlighted the growing importance of communications and space technologies, noting that space has become an arena for strategic competition and shifts in the balance of power in the modern world.

The minister said satellites provide states with unprecedented advantages in intelligence gathering, real-time communications, target identification, logistics coordination and other areas. He added: “Satellite technology has become a crucial element changing the course of modern warfare.”

The Gölbaşı data center is scheduled to become fully operational at the beginning of 2028.