Russia summons Moldova's Ambassador over diplomatic mission dispute

21 July 2026 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has summoned Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a strong protest over what Moscow describes as incidents involving the Russian Embassy's personnel and diplomatic vehicles in Chișinău, AzerNEWS reports.

Russia considers Moldova's actions to be a serious violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that on July 19, Moldovan police stopped a bus belonging to the Russian Embassy in Chișinău and removed its diplomatic license plates. Moscow also alleged that embassy staff were subjected to the use of force and threatened with arrest during the incident.

A second incident reportedly occurred overnight between July 20 and 21 at the Leușeni border crossing, where Russian Embassy personnel transporting an official diplomatic shipment from Moldova to Russia were allegedly detained for more than four hours without justification.

In response, Russia said it reserves the right to take reciprocal measures.

The incidents add to growing tensions between Moscow and Chișinău, whose relations have deteriorated in recent years amid broader geopolitical disputes and disagreements over regional security